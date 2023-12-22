2 Men Killed While Drilling Borehole

In a devastating incident, two men lost their lives in Chipinge town earlier this week during a borehole drilling operation that took a fatal turn. Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wisemen Chinyoka, confirmed the tragic event, which unfolded in the Kelvin suburb of Chipinge.

The victims, Kelvin Takesure Mhlanga (29) and Farai Masvotore (42) from St Kelvin Farm, were contracted by Mr. Enock Khosa to drill a borehole at his residence. The ill-fated drilling took a fatal turn when, encountering a hard rock surface at the 21-meter level, the duo opted to use explosives to blast through the obstruction.

On December 18, tragedy struck as Mhlanga, working within the borehole, was overcome by dangerous gas. Struggling to breathe, he called for help. In a desperate attempt to rescue his colleague, Masvotore entered the borehole, only to succumb to the same perilous gas, leading to the untimely demise of both men.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka conveyed the details of the incident, emphasizing the dangers associated with using explosives in borehole drilling. Mr. Khosa reported the matter to the police, and the lifeless bodies of Mhlanga and Masvotore were recovered and transported to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary.

In an unrelated incident, the community faced another heart-wrenching loss as a Grade Six learner at Gumira Primary School, Winnie Murambiwa, met a tragic end while fishing with friends. Attacked by a crocodile at the confluence of Save and Dakate rivers on December 14, Winnie’s fate unfolded in a horrifying manner.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka verified the incident, detailing how Winnie’s friends, witnessing the crocodile attack, rushed home to notify their parents. Despite efforts to retrieve part of Winnie’s remains from the river, the young student lost her life in the brutal encounter.

Village head Kowanayi Machiya of Gumira area confirmed the incident, noting the engagement of ZimParks members from Chipangayi who attended the scene and took decisive action, killing the reptile. The community mourns the loss of these lives, and authorities urge caution in undertaking activities with inherent risks, such as borehole drilling and river-related endeavors.

