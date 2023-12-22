Gwanda Solar Power Tender Haemorrhages USD23 Million with No Panels Assembled

In a staggering turn of events, the Gwanda solar power tender has witnessed the disappearance of USD23 million, leaving the project without a single solar panel assembled. This financial setback comes as a blow to the government’s efforts to harness solar energy and underscores challenges in managing public funds for crucial infrastructure projects.

However, amidst the Gwanda project’s financial woes, GWERU-based ferrochrome producer, Jinan-Almid (Pvt) Limited, steps into the spotlight with plans to initiate power generation. The company aims to produce a substantial 720 megawatts of electricity, providing a glimmer of hope amid the financial mismanagement in the solar power venture.

Against a backdrop of energy shortages and Zesa’s implementation of load shedding due to low generation capacity, Jinan-Almid’s venture appears to offer a timely and essential solution to the pressing power needs of the nation. The ferrochrome producer, operational in Zimbabwe since 2012, maintains an 85 percent capacity utilization, demonstrating resilience in a sector grappling with global ferrochrome price fluctuations.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, expressed enthusiasm about Jinan’s entry into power generation during a recent plant tour. He stated, “In April 2024, the company intends to commence power generation, with a target of producing at least 720 megawatts of electricity,” providing a stark contrast to the financial setbacks witnessed in the Gwanda project.

Minister Ncube affirmed the government’s full support for Jinan-Almid’s initiative, recognizing the pivotal role reliable and affordable power plays in fostering industrial growth and national development. He commended the company’s resilience and commitment to Zimbabwe, contrasting it with the financial challenges haunting the Gwanda solar power venture.

“The company has remained an economic confidence-building reference point in the Second Republic’s efforts aimed at attracting foreign direct investment in mining and manufacturing as the company’s operations confirm that Zimbabwe is indeed open for business,” Minister Ncube stated, emphasizing the importance of responsible and impactful investments in the country.

Established through close collaboration between Zimbabwe and China in 2012, Jinan-Almid currently employs 1,120 workers. The company’s move into power generation offers a contrasting narrative to the financial mismanagement witnessed in the Gwanda solar power project, providing hope for improved industrial operations and economic development.

