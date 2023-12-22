Hopewell Chin’ono Says Opposition’s Now Organised After Tshabangu’s Illegal Recalls

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The latest in the Sengezo Tshabangu illegal recalls of elected representatives has seen the political commentator, Hopewell Chin’ono throwing a celebration that at last there is now an organised opposition party.

At the beginning of the year, Hopewell Chinono appeared in a notorious audio recording in which he advised a well-known military intelligence officer saying that Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party must split after the 2023 elections. Chin’ono said this is because according to him, Chamisa “has shown that he is incompetent.”

Chinono has a long history of working for the Zimbabwe military to compromise the security of tortured activists and in the long period after the overthrowing of the nation’s second elected government after the November 2017 coup; he was singularly instrumental in instructing the army to go after tortured activists at their safe houses where they were being treated by doctors.

During the 2018 and 2019 military crackdowns, Hopewell Chin’ono announced that he personally and singularly advised Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to regularly descend on doctors treating tortured activists as a method of fixing what he accused the tortured victims of- raising “tension” with the government.

“I am the one who suggested to the VP is the meeting that government should meet with diplomats regularly,” he writes on 30 August 2021 while accusing the western diplomats of sponsoring or encouraging the civic society demonstrations

He continues saying, “More importantly, I suggested that Government should with Civil Society regularly to avoid tension and suspicion.” (watch full video below).

As a result of this, scores of Chin’ono’s victims like Julius Choto, Alison Charles and others including rape victims are failing to get their compensation payments from the govt. (Watch video below)

That crashing of the opposition by the military included Chin’ono later appointing himself the “Daddy” of exposing corruption at the back of military assistance as he announced on 28 May 2020 that Nelson Chamisa’s party “will do nothing,” to expose corrupt people shortly before he would get arrested by the ZANU PF govt and get slapped with dismissable charges of incitement to violence, which police action instantly promoted him to social media stardom.

Around that time, a UK based female whistleblower working in the NHS Trust went on video in August 2020 to announce that Chin’ono would soon destroy the Zimbabwean nation because according to her, he is a dishonest man. “What he did to me without remorse, if he does it to Zimbabwe without remorse, will there be any chance of a reversal? she said on 18 Aug 2020, narrating how he allegedly harrassed her minor son in a WhatsApp group which made his father turn against him to the point of the dad refusing to speak with his own son for over 3 years.

She while slamming Chamisa’s party for supporting a man she accused of fraud, also revealed allegations that she personally witnessed Chin’ono doing credit card fraud, allegations upheld by a large crowd of Zimbabwean expats based in UK.

Reputed for money laundering in the UK Zimbabwe community, among many well known self confessing fraudsters of the 2K scandals who never got arrested in the period between 1995 and 2023, Hopewell Chin’ono (who changed his own surname) has also failed to disclose the UK bank or dealership that he says financed his sportscar lifestyle at 25 in the UK with a £50,000 sportscar loan (he says sprung him into property ownership), and Dr Nyasha Maboreke who he says validates his finances’s family has expressed concerns saying he (Chin’ono) is abusing their family name.

He has failed the most basic proceeds of crime test, as that done by his former employer, Geoff Nyarota (article- “Journalism rarely generates excessive wealth”), wherein he avoided explaining the source of his vast wealth.

In the latest development, the political imposter, Sengezo Tshabangu who has accomplished the illegal recalls of Nelson Chamisa’s representatives, Chin’ono has announced a celebration saying the party, now battered by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF party, is now organised, after the recalls.

He writes on 22 December 2023 saying, “heading into 2023 elections…there was no organised opposition. Now there[they] are there.”

Meanwhile, Hopewell Chin’ono was asked for a comment on 5 July 2023 in a debate on the Open Secrets’ Twitter platform where he after accusing the civil society of corruption was asked to respond to the abused community’s own accusation that he betrayed them to the military coup leader Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, and his his response to Simba Chikanza’s question while disrupting the questioning was an abrupt, “I think Simba (Chikanza), you have desire to follow me everywhere I go, and use your personal attacks on me…” he said. (AUDIO RECORDING BELOW)

Complaints against Hopewell Chin’ono have been raised years before since August 2020 by various people and Simba Chikanza only brought them up for questions in July 2023, 3 years later.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...