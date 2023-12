Ngarivhume : The Struggle Continues

Speaking for the first time after being released from prison, opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume described the economic situation in the as pathetic.

Ngarivhume implored the nation to pray for jailed CCC member Hon Job Sikhala.

