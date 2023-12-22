Ngezi Platinum Target Brito

2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Ngezi Platinum Stars are contemplating adding Warriors coach Baltemar Brito to their technical team…

The platinum miners won their maiden league title, in a successful campaign which also saw them reaching the final of the Chibuku Super Cup, under the guidance of Takesure Chiragwi.

Ahead of their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League, the Madamburo executive is planning to rop in Brito as “Senior Coach”, with Chiragwi retaining his head coach post.

Brito’s contract with Bosso ends on December 31, and the Bulawayo giants have already appointed Kelvin Kaindu as the former Chelsea assistant coach’s replacement.

Brito’s arrangement with the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to coach the Warriors also ends on December 31, hence the Brazilian mentor is free to talk to any potential employers.

A source privy to ongoings in the Ngezi camp revealed that the Madamburo hierarchy indeed thought of the idea to add Brito to their technical team.

“The issue of approaching Brito was discussed by the bosses, they simply wanted to beef the technical team but wanted to do so carefully, so as not to belittle Takesure Chiragwi,” said the source.

“In fact, negotiations were in place the last time I checked, with suggestions that Brito would not bring his right hand man Antonio Torres, made clear to everyone involved,” added the source.- Soccer24 News

