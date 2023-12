Prince Dube Strikes Again

Prince Dube was on target for Azam in the Tanzanian Premier League game on Thursday.

Dube netted his fifth league goal of the season in his side’s 4-0 away win over Kagera Sugar.

The Zimbabwean forward struck home in the twelfth-minute to double the scoreline. – Soccer24 News

