TTI Fires 200 Clampers Amidst Harassment Complaints | In a significant move, TENDY Three Investments (TTI), the prominent traffic management company in Bulawayo, has terminated the employment of more than 200 clampers due to allegations of indiscriminate clamping and violations of company policies.

Numerous motorists have raised complaints about being harassed by TTI employees, claiming they were clamped for minor offenses, some as trivial as outstanding tickets amounting to just US$5. TTI Managing Director, Lizwe Mabuza, emphasized the company’s commitment to enforcing procedures and customer handling, stating that there is zero tolerance for non-compliance.

Mabuza clarified the company’s stance, highlighting that motorists with debts below US$5 should not be clamped, as the system identifies such cases during payment processing. He defended the decision to terminate employees, asserting that maintaining a positive company image is paramount.

“We have relieved over 200 employees of duty because we will not tolerate employees tarnishing our image. We carefully assess each complaint, distinguishing between genuine concerns and those motivated by malice,” said Mabuza.

The surge in complaints coincided with the recent approval of the City of Bulawayo’s 2023 clamping and tow-away by-laws, granting TTI the authority to ticket and clamp any vehicle without a valid license disc within the city. The by-laws, sanctioned through Statutory Instrument 220 of 2023 by Local Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando, also mandated litter bins for all public service vehicles.

While acknowledging the increase in complaints, Mabuza urged caution, stating that not every grievance is legitimate. He emphasized the company’s commitment to scrutinizing the authenticity of claims, recognizing that some accusations may stem from motorists attempting to deflect attention from their own offenses.

The City of Bulawayo (Clamping and Tow-away) By-laws, 2023, empower authorized personnel to immobilize or tow away vehicles violating traffic regulations. The recent dismissals underscore TTI’s dedication to maintaining transparency and accountability within its operations, signaling a renewed focus on responsible and fair traffic management practices.- state media

