Botswana Club Dismisses Taurai Mangwiro

Spread the love

Botswana Premier League side Orapa United have sacked Zimbabwean coach Tawurayi Mangwiro, following a string of poor results.

The Ostriches’ 0-1 defeat to Nico United yesterday was their 4th in the last seven matches, forcing the club’s hierarchy to show the veteran gaffer the exit door.

“Orapa United FC Announces Amicable Departure of Head Coach Tawurayi Mangwiro,” the club said in a statement.

“Orapa United FC’s management team wishes to inform our valued supporters, esteemed members of the media, and dedicated sponsors that the club has made the difficult decision to part ways with our head coach.

“This decision has been taken in light of the team’s recent poor performance and results.

“Despite the challenges faced this season, Orapa United FC remains fully committed to upholding our standards of excellence and putting forth a competitive team on the field. We understand the frustrations and concerns of our devoted supporters and sponsors, and want to assure them that we are already working diligently to come back stronger and better prepared after the Christmas break.

“Orapa United FC would like to express our gratitude to the outgoing head coach Mr Mangwiro for his dedicated service to the club. Under his guidance, the team emerged position three( 3) last season and reached the final of the Orange FA Cup, fourth edition and lost at the final.

“Orapa United FC remains committed to transparency and will provide updates on the progress of our coaching search. We are confident that with the right leadership and continued support from all stakeholders, we will overcome this period of transition and achieve the success that Orapa United FC is known for.

“We thank the coach for his decicated time with the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”- Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...