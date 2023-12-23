Kaizer Chiefs Bar Khune

Spread the love

Kaizer Chiefs have blocked goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s participation in the Carling All-Stars’ match against 2023 Carling Knockout Cup, Stellenbosch FC.

Khune was voted by fans to play in the game set for January 6 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

According to a statement by Kaizer Chiefs, Khune will not be able to take part due to a suspension imposed on the player.

The goalie was suspended by the Soweto giants earlier in the month after he came to training under the influence of alcohol.

Kaizer Chiefs’ statement reads:

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune, will not be available to participate in next month’s match between the Carling All-Stars and the winners of the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup, Stellenbosch FC.

Despite being voted into the All-Stars line-up via a public poll, Khune is currently serving a suspension from all football-related activities at Kaizer Chiefs, and is therefore ineligible for selection.

The player, as well as the PSL, have been informed of his unavailability and an announcement from the League and sponsors, Carling, regarding the make-up of the All-Star team will be made in due course.- Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...