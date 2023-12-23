Mafume Re-Election As Harare Mayor Divides CCC Activists

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists have been clashing on social media since the re-election of Councillor Jacob Mafume as the Mayor of the City of Harare.

The clashes are as a result of some claims that Ian Makone and Kudzai Kadzombe were recalled as part of grand plan to have Mafume return to the helm.

Earlier on, a Twitter user by the name Solomon Harudzipwi and Advocate Thabani Mpofu had hinted back in October that the recall of Mayors and Councillors were meant to retain Mafume.

The debate was reignited when Mafume was re-elected on Thursday with one Twitter user Skilled rebhara posting that the recalls had achieved their intended purpose and will not continue.

This triggered former MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole to respond arguing against Skilled Rebhara’s narrative while defending Mafume.

“It wasn’t rocket science to realize that recalls were going to spread to different cities. Now, going by the same argument, when Mayors in Masvingo, Mutare, Kwekwe, Chitungwiza etc. were recalled was it also because they also wanted to reinstate Mafume in all those places?” said Sithole.

Sithole faced backlash from CCC members and activists who accused him of being a former PDP member among other crimes.

Mafume himself has also posted on Twitter dispelling claims that the councillors voted under heavy police presence.

“Councillors singing at the voting of the People’s Mayor Harare 1.No police in sight ,no bouncer ,just happiness across the board as it should be :why lie!,” said Mafume before uploading a video of councillors singing during the elections.

