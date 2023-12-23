Mnangagwa Aides In Land Looting Spree

By-Zanu PF Bosses in Mutare have gone on a land looting spree, grabbing and selling state land to desperate home seekers.

Embarrassed by this thievery by its senior officials, the party suspended five of its Mutare District Coordination Committee(DCC) members who grabbed and sold land in the Gimboki area of Mutare using the ruling party’s name.

Zanu PF Manicaland provincial secretary for Information and Publicity, Sam Matema, confirmed the suspension of Mutare DCC chairman Binali Yard and other executive members Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa and Trust Matimba.

In a statement this week, Matema, who is also the National Assembly for Buhera Central, said: “The Zanu PF provincial executive has suspended Mutare District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Binali Yard and four members of his executive — Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa and Trust Matimba — on account of indiscipline and illegalities finding expression in the illegal parcelling of land in the Gimboki area of Mutare municipality under the cover of the party’s name.

“Zanu PF is a party that is principled, structured, disciplined and with order, and brooks no indiscipline and corrupt activities.

‘‘We formed the Government as the ruling party, and we want to see the genuine concerns of the citizenry being addressed by both local and Central Government in a legal and orderly manner without bringing the name of the revolutionary party — Zanu PF — into disrepute.”

Yard, Marange, Ndawe, Mudzimwa and Matimba were arrested last week by a team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Police Anti-Corruption Unit and CID Homicide from Harare.

They allegedly contravened Section 24 (1) as read with Section 24 (4) of the Regional Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 19:12 (Unlawful carrying out development without permission) or alternatively criminal trespass as defined in Section 132 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

They were not asked to plead when they appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mr Tendai Mahwe who remanded them in custody to December 29.

In denying them bail, Mr Mahwe said Yard once fled from the police after a high-speed chase in Mutare.

He also stated that police had failed to arrest the five since September, and it had to take the intervention of law enforcement agents from Harare to bring them to book.

The court also ruled that Yard once threatened some witnesses from Mutare City Council who are the complainant; hence if granted bail, the accused persons might use their political influence to threaten witnesses.

The five were represented by Mr Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners, while Mrs Tadiwanashe Muuya represented the State.

Mr Ndlovu was this week making frantic efforts to approach the High Court for the five’s bail application.

“We filed the appeal at the High Court. We are informed that the State will oppose it. We are still waiting for their written response,” said Mr Ndlovu yesterday (Thursday). Manica Post

