Mnangagwa Insults Ndebeles, Says Forget About Gukurahundi And Move On

By James Gwati- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed the significance of the Gukurahundi tragedy, urging those impacted to let go of the issue and move forward.

Mnangagwa’s statements were issued in a press release on Friday, marking Unity Day—a holiday established in 1987 to commemorate the coerced amalgamation of ZAPU and ZANU into ZANU-PF.

Unity Day, however, stems from a dark period in Zimbabwe’s history—the Gukurahundi, an atrocious civil conflict spanning over five years that resulted in the deaths of over 20,000 individuals, predominantly from Joshua Nkomo’s ZAPU in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

The civil war, orchestrated by the state through Mnangagwa’s office when he held the position of Central Intelligence (CIO) Minister, followed Mnangagwa’s alleged misrepresentation to the then Prime Minister, Robert Mugabe, stating that Nkomo and his followers posed a national threat warranting lethal action.

Subsequently, soldiers were deployed to Nkomo’s regions, leading to the tragic loss of more than 20,000 Ndebele lives.

The Gukurahundi atrocities involved the deployment of the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade, a notorious army regiment directly answerable to the late President Robert Mugabe, who was Prime Minister at that time.

This regiment played a central role in the brutal suppression and killing of civilians in the targeted regions.

Additionally, Nkomo and his people were arrested during this period, further intensifying the anguish and trauma inflicted upon the affected communities.

Despite the gravity of the Gukurahundi events, Mnangagwa has steadfastly refused to issue an apology for his role in the state-sanctioned massacres, perpetuating the unresolved legacy of Gukurahundi.

Below is Mnangagwa’s full speech on National Unity Day, where he rubbished Gukurahundi discussions:

Today marks 36 years since the illustrious icons of our liberation struggle and Founding Fathers, the late Comrades Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo and Robert Gabriel Mugabe, signed the historic Unity Accord, in Harare, on 22 December 1987.

The historic Unity Accord remains a guiding character of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe. Riding on this timeless heritage, we must accelerate the attainment of our shared national vision for inclusive development and a modernised, industrialised, prosperous and empowered society.

I, therefore, challenge us, individually and collectively, to use this important National Unity Day to re-commit ourselves to safeguarding, preserving and promoting our rich heritage, for the benefit of both present and future generations.

As we commemorate this National Unity Day, it is also critically important that we safeguard and advance our national interests. Equally, every Zimbabwean, at home and those in the Diaspora, must remain encouraged by the fact that we are not stuck in the past nor consumed by the wounds of yester-year disturbances.

With hope and Our nation is moving forward determination, crafting a brighter and more prosperous future for all Zimbabweans, leaving no-one and no community or place behind.

The national healing process led by the traditional leadership has now been fully resourced as indicated in our 2024 National Budget. Community based programmes are set to commence next year, with a broad array of interventions that will involve the affected individuals and families.

Under the Second Republic, it is my pledge and commitment that development will be accelerated in those areas that suffered delayed progress, as a result of disturbances. This is the only way to address the needs of these affected communities for genuine and sustainable broad-based and inclusive empowerment.

Fellow countrymen and women; Zimbabwe is a unitary state, with many cultures, languages and tribes, united under one national flag and national anthem. Our motherland is endowed with great wealth and resources, above and beneath our sacred soil.

To fully exploit the opportunities before us for the benefit of all, we must close ranks and focus on nation building.

The divide and rule tactics perpetrated during colonialism and being attempted by opportunistic neo-liberals must never be given a foothold in our country. United we stand, divided we fall.

As such, let us all reject regionalism, tribalism, self-hate and all forms of violence. We have a duty and responsibility to work harder with honesty and integrity to utilise the vast opportunities that are before us.

Increased production and productivity across all sectors of the economy, remain our collective priority.

Our developmental philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’ must now be distilled right down to the family and community levels; Musha ne dunhu zvinovakwa nevene vazvo.

Similarly, our national character of a united people must be exhibited by Zimbabweans in the diaspora. No matter where you are in the world, you must be united; you are one people, with one country and one motherland, Zimbabwe.

On our part as Government, the formulation and implementation of policies, programmes and projects will continue to be based on inclusivity.

Our socio-economic development agenda is leaving no one and no place behind.

The decentralisation of national events such as Independence Day celebrations, which we begun last year, signifies our commitment to national unity and participatory governance.

Dam construction, energy, health and education infrastructure projects are being implemented for the

benefit of all Zimbabweans. We are lifting many more of our people out of poverty into prosperity.

Fellow Zimbabweans;

Our history must help inform and shape our development trajectory for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Together as a united people, we are the only guarantors of our independence, peace, stability, freedom and development. Let us, therefore, remain patriotic and continue wholeheartedly serving our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

Through hard honest work, we are realising success and prosperity. Step by step, brick by brick and stone upon stone, the Zimbabwe we all want, is becoming a reality.

In conclusion, I urge the nation, motorists and the commuting public to exercise extreme caution on our roads. Let us always remain responsible citizens at all times.

With these remarks, I wish all Zimbabweans at home and in the Diaspora, a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024. May the New Year bring hope and greater success for our beloved motherland, as we continue marching forward towards Vision 2030.

