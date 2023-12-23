Mnangagwa Praises Jaded Central Committee

Spread the love

ZANU PF President and First Secretary, Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended members of the ruling party’s highest decision-making body for providing requisite leadership which ensured a successful year.

He was addressing the ruling party’s last Central Committee meeting for this year in Harare this Thursday.

President Mnangagwa said as the year winds down, the ruling party has every reason to celebrate after many successes realised in 2023.

“Together, we have piloted the party throughout the year. We kept the party solid and united. This demonstrates the quality of leadership we have. We began the year with different tasks… that included the elections. I thus commend the Central Committee for providing the requisite leadership that resulted in an extremely successful year,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said despite the various machinations by Western powers, the country still managed to hold peaceful elections.

He added, “Our hard honest work saw us ultimately romping to victory. This was against the background of various malicious machinations by some Western countries who were bent on subverting our sovereignty.”

The Second Republic is known for the mantra ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ and President Mnangagwa said it should now cascade to the villages.

“We want this to now include all those in the villages,” said the President.

This Friday, Zimbabwe celebrates Unity Day and President Mnangagwa spoke on the importance of the national day.

“Tomorrow, the country celebrated Unity Day. This important day on our national calendar is underwritten by the commitment of our founding fathers of ZAPU AND PF ZAPU,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also emphasised the need for unity in the ruling party to ensure national development.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...