MP Jimu Uses Power Of Football To Fight Drug Abuse

By A Correspondent

CCC MP for Harare Central Hon Lovemore Jimu believes the power of football can be used to fight drug abuse.

To augment the ideology, Hon Jimu facilitated a youth football gala on Saturday December 23 in his constituency as part of incessant efforts to fight the scourge of drug abuse.

Said Hon Jimu in a statement :

The Harare Central Constituency Youth Football Gala has been held successfully.

Sixteen youth teams participated in the tournament. We were also impressed by the strong crowd of 400 fans.

This is the beginning of Harare Metropolitan Youth Talent search for high level football.

GarageDoor, Mr H Chimbirì and Kambuzuma Community leaders were in attendance. We wish to thank Mr Chimbiri for the support and technical administration.

The main idea is to remove the youth from drug abuse through football.

@jimutalas harare23/12/23

