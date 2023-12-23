Support Our Call For Sikhala’s Release, Friends Appeal

Friends and sympathisers of Job Sikhala have appealed to progressive citizens to support their call for the unconditional release of the incarcerated opposition politician.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) has been in remand prison since his arrest in June last year on charges of inciting public violence.

He was accused of inciting Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters to avenge the killing of activist, Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza.

On Wednesday, police banned a rally which was organised by the Job Sikhala Solidarity Council scheduled for Saturday to demand Sikhala’s release.

In a letter addressed to the organisers, police said the rally was a security threat as it did not meet provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Mopa).

Zimbabwe Communist Party secretary-general and one of the founding MDC members, Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena, said Sikhala was suffering political persecution.

“We are not fighting for the rule of law, but for the just legal system. The white minority regime had a rule of law which was used to oppress us. The Zanu PF regime has a rule of law that is used against us as seen with Cde Sikhala and others in a similar situation,” said Mabhena.

“There is nothing revolutionary about jailing comrades whose key mission is to transform our society. We call on all progressive forces in Zimbabwe and outside to join the Cde Job Wiwa Sikhala Solidarity Campaign,” he said.

Pro-democracy activist and national organiser of the Job Sikhala solidarity rally, Obert Masaraure, said they would soldier on in calling for Sikhala’s release.

“The council will not be deterred by this setback, a series of solidarity activities are lined up to rally the millions of pro-democracy campaigners in Zimbabwe and beyond to collectively demand the release of Job Sikhala,” he said.

Meanwhile, the court yesterday postponed the matter in which Sikhala is being charged with communicating falsehoods on Facebook.

The matter was before magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

The court heard that prosecutors who are dealing with the case delayed to file their submissions on time, resulting in the case being rolled over to January 3 for ruling.

Sikhala is being represented by Harrison Nkomo.

The State alleges that Sikhala used a Facebook account under the name “Job Wiwa Sikhala” to falsely publish that a police officer had killed a nine-month-old baby.

The State alleged that Sikhala’s statement was intended to incite or promote public disorder and anger against the police.

-Newsday

