ZEC Defends Tshabangu, Throws Chamisa Under The Bus

By James Gwati- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has rejected opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s plea to withdraw nomination papers associated with candidates endorsed by Sengezo Tshabangu’s CCC faction.

Chamisa, the president of CCC, had formally communicated to ZEC, asserting that Tshabangu’s candidates were inappropriately using his image as party symbols.

Despite Chamisa’s request, ZEC’s Chief Elections Officer, Utloile Silaigwana, asserted the commission’s independence and rebuffed any interference from the CCC leader.

Silaigwana emphasized that political parties should address their internal conflicts internally rather than involving the electoral commission in such matters.

He stated, “If CCC has internal issues, they know where to go, they don’t come to us and give us directives. Otherwise, every other party will tell ZEC what to do, and it will do so.”

Chamisa, represented by Shava Law Chambers, had informed ZEC that certain candidates were misusing his image and urged the electoral body to intervene.

He clarified that he had granted permission for the CCC party to use his image solely for the August 2023 elections.

In response, Tshabangu, claiming to be the interim Secretary General of the CCC party, argued that Chamisa’s image belongs to the party and serves as one of its symbols. According to Tshabangu, Chamisa no longer has the right to use the image outside of the party.

The dispute has led to the possibility of multiple CCC candidates in certain constituencies during the upcoming by-elections in February 2024, as both Tshabangu and Chamisa have fielded their own candidates under the CCC banner.

The resolution of this matter may ultimately require legal intervention if some candidates are not disqualified.

