Impromptu Kombi Delivery Exposes National Healthcare Woes

By Farai D Hove | ANALYSIS | In a startling incident, Ms Patricia Chitsa of Gimboki delivered a baby boy inside a crowded kombi en route to Sakubva District Hospital. The unexpected event unfolded near Sakubva swimming pool, turning the public transport into an impromptu delivery room.

“I never thought that I would deliver the baby that morning. I thought they would attend to me at the hospital,” expressed Ms Chitsa, still two months away from her due date. Fellow passengers quickly intervened as she cried for help, prompting the kombi crew to divert the vehicle for an urgent stop.

“The passengers shouted that a woman had gone into labour. At first, I thought it was a joke,” admitted Mr. Ronald Ngondonga, the supervisor turned driver for that trip. The kombi’s actual driver, Mr. Walter Mahwite, added, “The woman boarded the kombi together with her husband, but she did not show any signs of labour pain.”

Despite the unexpected drama, both mother and baby, named Tawanda, were pronounced healthy at Sakubva District Hospital. However, this incident casts a revealing light on a larger healthcare issue in the nation in 2023.

National Healthcare Crisis Exposed

The dramatic delivery underscores the scarcity of ambulances, despite the government’s claims of a fleet, including donated Russian Helicopter ambulances. This prompts concerns about the efficiency of emergency medical services, leaving citizens in precarious situations and resorting to unconventional means of delivery due to a lack of prompt medical assistance.

“I am still stunned about the whole incident. It was both scary and exciting to witness the drama,” said Mr. Tinotenda Maroso, a passenger present during the incident.

Passenger’s Perspective

The pre-teen girl, on her way to holiday lessons, played a crucial role in ensuring a safe delivery. “The nurses told us that the baby and his mother were healthy after examining them at Sakubva District Hospital. We refunded the couple their fare. We gave them the money as a push gift because we saw it as a blessing,” said Mr. Frank Manjeese, the “Yellowbone” kombi conductor.

Urgent Call for Improved Healthcare Infrastructure

As citizens celebrate the unexpected arrival of baby Tawanda, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure, including accessible ambulances, to prevent such situations and ensure the well-being of expecting mothers nationwide.

Quotes and information sourced from eyewitness accounts, Ms Patricia Chitsa, Mr. Ronald Ngondonga, Mr. Walter Mahwite, Mr. Frank Manjeese, and Mr. Tinotenda Maroso.– state media

