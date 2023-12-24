Government Fat Cat Denounces Corruption, Is He Serious?

THE government has implored land officers to shun corruption in discharging their duties, especially in land distribution and dispute resolution.

The rampant illegal sales and distribution of state land by lands officials were topical at a one-day land use and planning management training workshop held at the Midlands Convention Centre in Gweru this Thursday.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri implored lands officers to uphold utmost sincerity and shun corruption in executing their duties.

He said, “Let us make the land issue the pride of our nation through cultivating a culture of absolute transparency, sincerity, and fostering a corrupt-free environment. I want to take this opportunity to warn you that whoever will be involved in corruption entanglements will face the long arm of the law.

We want you to represent the ministry well by executing your duties well.”

Professor Jiri noted the need to rotate land officers as a measure to mitigate corruption.

