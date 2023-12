Ngirozi Yehondo Silent Killer, Bhanditi Seh Calaz In Nasty Clash

Spread the love

CHAOS | “NGWERE ISINA NJERE” Embarrassed, Silent Killer walked onstage to sit on the speaker as Seh Calaz sang. In an ignominious fashion, bouncers dragged Silent off the stage. Just keep watching till the very end.- Seke FM

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...