Ushewokunze In The Dock For Raping 13-Year Old Sister

Spread the love

A 20-year-old man from Harare’s Ushewokunze area has appeared in court for allegedly raping his 13-year-old sister.

It is alleged that in April this year, the two siblings were at home alone when the accused dragged his sister to his bedroom where he allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

The abuse is alleged to have continued until the teenager fell pregnant.The matter came to light after the discovery of the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Thomas Nyakutipoto aged 34 has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl he had offered assistance.It is alleged that the girl was on her way to her aunt’s house in Chikurubi from Epworth but had to stop along the way due to heavy rains.

The court heard that the accused approached the complainant and pretended he wanted to help her before sexually violating the child after taking her to his house.It is alleged that the accused then sent the girl away the following morning.

A passerby who saw her crying is said to have helped her file a report with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Both accused persons were remanded in custody pending trial.

-State Media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...