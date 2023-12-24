Varakashi Mock Former Police Officer

Spread the love

Former Assistant Inspector Chester Last Matsa (43) who went viral on social media over his unprofessionalism conduct is now wandering in the streets of Johannesburg.

Initially, Last Matsa wanted to get visa from UK embassy under the pretex that his life was in danger. He was denied free visa and has crossed the Limpopo. You see the danger of becoming a ” hero” for nothing and when you bear the consequences, you carry your cross alone.

Source : Zanu PF

