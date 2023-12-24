Zimdancehall Singer Freeman Finds Himself In A Tight Spot Over Association With Armed Robbers

Dancehall sensation Freeman finds himself embroiled in controversy again as an alleged accomplice involved in a string of robbers shot by police last week.

The incident raises questioning Freeman’s association with criminals.

In 2021 a picture of Freeman and Charles Chirara, one of the three robbers gunned down during a Chadcombe shoot-out circulated on social media with both incidents happening a few days after the release of the album ‘Robbery’, prompting detectives from the CID Homicide Section calling him (Freeman) in for questioning to elucidate his association with the criminals.

Sources close to the investigations said when he was questioned, Freeman revealed that the picture was taken sometime in 2016 and that he personally knew Chirara as a fan and voluntary show bouncer.

He said Chirara, who was shot dead by former CID detective Joseph Nemaisa, used to attend his shows as a fan and didn’t know that Chirara was an armed robber.

Social media users have questioned the coincidence of the shootings of Freeman’s armed robber friends and his album ‘Robbery’ with many suggesting that the inspiration for the album came from the musician’s real life experiences and association with robbers.

The Robbery video shows Freeman getting himself into a robbery activity in a bid to make money so that he can take care of his girlfriend, who is taking care of his bedridden father.

Businessman and Freeman’s friend Tinashe Mutarisi plays the lead role in the video as the robbery mastermind.

-The Standard

