Bosso To Announce New Technical Team

Highlanders have issued an update on recruiting new technical team members after appointing Kelvin Kaindu as the new head coach earlier in the month.

The Bulawayo giants parted ways with Baltemar Brito and team at the end of the season.

In a statement, Bosso said they are currently working on setting up a new technical team that will be led by Kaindu.

The new technical team members are expected to be announced in time before the pre-season begins.

