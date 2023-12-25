CCC Issues Holiday Message To Zimbabweans

🟡HOLIDAY MESSAGE TO THE CITIZENS:

As we approach the holiday season, it is crucial for us to prioritize the safety and well-being of our citizens. Unfortunately, due to a combination of bad infrastructure and poor transport policies, the roads in Zimbabwe have become a dangerous place, with 149 road accidents occurring each day, equating to nearly 6 accidents every hour.

In light of this alarming statistic, we strongly urge all citizens to drive safely and adhere to all road safety protocols. This includes avoiding drink or drug driving, obeying speed limits, and being vigilant on the roads. Let us prioritize the safety of ourselves and others, ensuring that we reach our destinations without harm.

Furthermore, it is disheartening to witness the persistence of cholera in our communities, with 1000 new cases reported daily, particularly in the identified epicenters of Mutare, Bindura, and Harare. The increase in cholera cases is attributed to poor health standards, poor access to clean water, and dysfunctional public health systems.

While the regime in Harare must take responsibility for resourcing the fight against cholera, we urge the citizens to play a significant role in protecting themselves and their communities. By following simple practices, such as using and drinking safe water, utilizing clean toilet facilities, washing hands with water and soap, maintaining cleanliness, and consuming properly cooked foods, we can reduce the risk of cholera transmission.

Let us approach this holiday season with a commitment to safety and health. By driving responsibly and observing road safety protocols, we can prevent unnecessary accidents and loss of life. Simultaneously, by practicing good hygiene and taking necessary precautions against cholera, we can protect ourselves and contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. We call upon the regime in Harare to prioritize the allocation of resources towards combating cholera and improving public health systems.

Wishing you a safe and healthy holiday season.

CCC

