Mnangagwa Announces More Billions from Mining

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent announcement heralding a mining boom in Zimbabwe, with the country touted among the top three African nations in lithium reserves and the discovery of natural gas and oil, raises skepticism given past instances of misleading proclamations.

The backdrop includes a failed USD5 billion diesel-from-coal investment scheme, which a coal investor apologized for in 2020, citing the phoniness of Mnangagwa’s earlier declaration. This history prompts a closer examination of the latest mining assertions.

While Mnangagwa projects a rosy future for Zimbabwe’s economy through increased lithium, gold, and platinum production, as well as the newfound gas and oil in Muzarabani, critical questions linger about the feasibility and commercial viability of these ventures.

The president’s claim that Zimbabwe is now among the top three countries in Africa with the largest lithium reserves demands rigorous fact-checking, particularly given the nation’s tumultuous history with economic promises. Additionally, the announcement of substantial gas and oil reserves prompts the need for careful scrutiny, considering the potential ramifications of unverified claims.

The policy shift requiring miners to remit half of their royalties in physical minerals, presented as a game-changer, necessitates examination to ensure transparency and assess the impact on resource management.

As the government expresses optimism and determination to pursue socio-economic projects, including infrastructure development and welfare safeguards, it becomes crucial to navigate through a history of promises that haven’t always materialized as envisioned.

While the potential economic benefits of a thriving mining sector are undeniable, past experiences underscore the importance of fact-checking and scrutinizing official announcements to separate promising prospects from potentially misleading narratives. Zimbabwe, with over 60 recorded minerals, must navigate these claims cautiously to ensure the nation’s economic trajectory aligns with the reality on the ground.

KEY POINTS:

1. President Mnangagwa said the country was realizing huge successes in the mining sector.”

2. “Zimbabwe is now among the top three countries on this continent with the largest reserves of lithium.”

3. “Now we have also discovered gas and oil in Muzarabani, it will be a game changer.”

4. “Increased production and productivity, household by household, village by village and ward by ward right up to the provincial level, will go a long way in consolidating the economic gains we have realized so far.”

5. “The Government recently noted that Zimbabwe has over 60 recorded minerals but only 10 are being actively mined.”

