Tragedy Unfolds in Bulawayo as Man Murders Girlfriend and Commits Suicide

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Saturday evening, 38-year-old Mandlenkosi Dube allegedly murdered his 29-year-old girlfriend, Precious Dube, at a bed and breakfast lodge in Bradfield, Bulawayo. The chilling crime, driven by an undisclosed dispute and money issues, left the community in disbelief.

The tragic event took place around 5:30 pm, with Dube reportedly strangling Precious in a fit of rage. The couple was staying at a BnB in Bradfield, where witnesses, including a male juvenile, heard the violent altercation. The juvenile, present during the incident, quickly sought help as he witnessed Dube’s alarming behavior.

Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, acting as the Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, revealed that the juvenile overheard Dube demanding money from Precious, escalating into a horrifying confrontation. As the children in the vicinity sought refuge, Dube continued his pursuit, eventually wrestling with and strangling Precious.

Following the ordeal, the children reported the incident to a vendor, who in turn informed their guardian. Upon returning home, the guardian discovered Precious lying lifeless in her bedroom. A subsequent report was made at ZRP Khumalo on the same day, and the police promptly removed the victim’s body.

The investigation revealed blood stains at the crime scene, both in the main house and the cottage where the murder occurred. Dube’s abandoned shoe was found in the house, along with blood-stained items, including a decoration ball. Precious’s injuries included a cut and swelling on her forehead, blood from her mouth, and signs of strangulation, indicating the brutal nature of the attack.

In a tragic turn of events, before taking his own life, Dube recorded and sent a WhatsApp message to his wife, detailing the heinous act. The shocking incident concluded with Dube crashing his vehicle into an oncoming bus along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway, resulting in his own demise.

The community is left grappling with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence, as the police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

