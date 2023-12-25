Police Operations Thwart Robbery Spree

In a major breakthrough, the police have apprehended five suspects connected to a series of armed robberies targeting families and businesses in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls. The arrests, made possible by information from the public, have cleared 11 robbery cases, including a daring attack on a milling company and a heist at a company premises in Belmont Bulawayo.

The arrested individuals, namely Silence Kwangwa, Ayanda Ncube, Julias Mugwagwa, Douglas Rizani, and Edzayi Madondo, were implicated in multiple incidents that occurred between May and this month. Two additional accomplices, Wellington Ndoro and Felias Mvula, were identified during the investigation.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi revealed that the gang stole significant amounts of cash, gold, electronics, and other valuables during their criminal spree. The recovery operation at Silence Kangwa’s residence in Trenance, Bulawayo, yielded a substantial amount of stolen items, including a blue Honda Fit vehicle, a 9mm CZ Pistol, laptops, cellphones, and a variety of electronic devices.

In a separate incident, the police successfully arrested William Dhumukwa, James Zawi, and Chishamiso Muganiri, members of a 15-person gang involved in a robbery at a mine in Kadoma. The suspects, armed with pistols and rifles, engaged in a shoot-out with the police, leading to the arrest of the trio. The recovered rifles were linked to a previous robbery in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for their cooperation and emphasizes their unwavering commitment to combating armed robbery syndicates, involving both local and foreign suspects.

**Title: South African Robbery Gang Neutralized in Harare Shoot-Out**

A South African robbery gang’s crime spree in Zimbabwe came to a dramatic end as two members were shot dead and four were arrested, three with gunshot injuries, during a fierce confrontation with the police at a guest house in Harare.

The gang, suspected to have recently entered the country, was involved in a series of robberies and kidnappings for ransom. The decisive police raid occurred at a guest house in Arcadia, resulting in a fierce shoot-out. Two members were fatally wounded, while four others were taken into custody.

The gang’s activities spanned various criminal acts, including armed robbery and kidnappings, posing a serious threat to public safety. The police action underscores the authorities’ commitment to curbing criminal activities and maintaining law and order.

The successful operations against both local and foreign robbery gangs demonstrate the effectiveness of community collaboration and law enforcement efforts in ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

