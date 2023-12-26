Harare Children Drinking Beer Video Goes Viral

Spread the love

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media in which several children are seen drinking beer in Harare.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on Christmas Day, involved children from Mbare suburb if claims made by one of the juveniles who appeared in the video are anything to go by.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Tuesday told The Herald that they were aware of the video and reports that some youths were abusing alcohol. He said:

We are aware of the video being circulated and for now, investigations are in progress. We will update you on any developments soon.

In Zimbabwe, the sale of liquor, including beer, is regulated by the Liquor Act, which, among other things, strictly prohibits the selling of beer to children.

Thus, selling alcohol to children is illegal and highly irresponsible. It poses serious risks to their health and development.

The legal drinking age in Zimbabwe is 18 years. Individuals who are 18 years or older are allowed by law to buy and consume alcoholic beverages.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...