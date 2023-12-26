Minors Caught Boozing in Harare on Christmas Day Sparks Outrage, Alcohol Policy Alliance Demands Action

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in Zimbabwe (SAAPA ZW) is fuming over a video circulating on social media showing minors brazenly consuming alcohol on the streets of Harare on Christmas Day.

This blatant disregard for the Liquor Act has ignited fears of Zimbabwe drowning deeper in the quicksand of alcohol abuse, and SAAPA ZW is demanding immediate action.

“We are appalled by the lack of enforcement of the Liquor Act,” declared the Alliance in a scathing press statement.

“The proliferation of alcohol outlets, especially in residential areas, puts temptation on a silver platter for our youth and vulnerable groups.”

This outburst isn’t merely outrage; it’s a desperate plea for sanity.

According to a World Health Organization report, Zimbabwe holds the dubious distinction of having the highest number of 15-19-year-olds in Africa engaging in heavy episodic drinking, with a staggering 70.7% among males and 55.5% among females.

This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a societal cancer eating away at the nation’s core.

A chilling 2002 study predicted that by 2022, alcoholism would be Zimbabwe’s number one social menace.

Sadly, it appears the prophecy is self-fulfilling.

The devastating effects of alcohol abuse are already etched across the country – rising crime, violence, accidents, poverty, and mental health woes paint a grim picture.

SAAPA ZW is demanding swift action on multiple fronts. They want the authorities to dust off the cobwebs on the Liquor Act, enforce its provisions, and punish offenders for their blatant disregard.

But enforcement alone isn’t enough. The Alliance is calling for a comprehensive alcohol policy to stem the tide of alcohol harm among minors and the general population.

This isn’t just a battle for the authorities; it’s a collective responsibility.

SAAPA ZW is urging parents, guardians, teachers, religious leaders, and community members to become foot soldiers in the fight against alcohol abuse. Educating and protecting children is paramount.

The media, too, has a crucial role – raising awareness and reporting responsibly on this pressing issue.

The video of minors guzzling alcohol on Christmas Day might just be a blip on the social media radar, but for SAAPA ZW, it’s a clarion call.

They believe that by joining forces, a safer and healthier environment can be built for Zimbabwe’s children and, in turn, the nation as a whole.

