Mutsvangwa: The Only Organised Person in CCC Is Tshabangu
26 December 2023
By A Correspondent | The only organised person in the CCC party is Sengezo Tshabangu, says ZANU PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, in the face of the Scott Sakupwanya-Tshabangu meeting broadcast LIVE at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Harare by an undercover reporter that captured clear ZANU PF-Tshabangu operations that are on camera in the period 21st Nov – 4th December 2023. VIDEO:





“We are a far cry from the other party where the only organised person in that parry is Sengezo Tshabangu; everybody else is disorganised,” says Mutsvangwa.