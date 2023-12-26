Mutsvangwa: The Only Organised Person in CCC Is Tshabangu

By A Correspondent | The only organised person in the CCC party is Sengezo Tshabangu, says ZANU PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, in the face of the Scott Sakupwanya-Tshabangu meeting broadcast LIVE at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Harare by an undercover reporter that captured clear ZANU PF-Tshabangu operations that are on camera in the period 21st Nov – 4th December 2023. VIDEO:











LIVE video as Sengezo Tshabangu was arranging a ZANU PF meeting with an EDscarfed man he recognises to be the Mabvuku election contestant, the#GoldMafia's Scott Sakupwanya's aide, Cde Mabhunu during an operation to further sabotage @nelsonchamisa and the @CCCZimbabwe party. The… https://t.co/Uf4K89sYu9 pic.twitter.com/pfX6fXALEs — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2023

BREAKING- The self imposing opposition leader, Sengezo Tshabangu (standing with a brown trousers and flat cap, while waiting) has just turned up for a ZANU PF meeting at Crowne Plaza with a notorious Mabvuku man working for the GoldMafia's Scott Sakupwanya, he has been getting… pic.twitter.com/Y1NZzoIgHd — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2023

“We are a far cry from the other party where the only organised person in that parry is Sengezo Tshabangu; everybody else is disorganised,” says Mutsvangwa.

