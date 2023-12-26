South Africa Grants Visa Lifeline

By James Gwati- In a bid to address the persistent backlog in visa processing, the South African government extends visa concessions for foreign nationals with pending applications until June 2024.

Details of the extension include permission to travel, exemption from being declared undesirable, and the ability to continue activities such as work, study, and business engagements.

The Department of Home Affairs battles backlog challenges and introduces temporary measures to provide relief for applicants awaiting outcomes on waiver, visa, and appeal applications.

Key points of the extension include:

Pending Waiver Applications: Visa holders awaiting waiver decisions are granted an extension until June 30, 2024, allowing for application processing and outcomes collection. Pending Visa Applications: Those with pending long-term visa applications receive a temporary extension until June 30, 2024, maintaining their current visa status. Pending Visa Appeal Applications: Visa holders appealing negative decisions on long-term visa applications get a temporary extension until June 30, 2024, with conditions outlined for travel and re-entry. Short-Term Visa Holders: Individuals with short-term visas issued for 90 days or less, applied for renewal but await outcomes, must depart by February 29, 2024, to avoid being declared undesirable.

The extension applies only to legally admitted foreign nationals who submitted applications via VFS Global before November 30, 2023.

Stay tuned for further updates as any extension, modification, or amendments to these concessions will be communicated in writing.

