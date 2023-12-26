We Will Never Abandon Heroes Of The People’s Struggle : President Chamisa

A BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO YOU…

Fellow Zimbabweans, We’re a great people. Ours is a great country. Ours is a great God. The LIGHT of HOPE is shining, promising better days ahead.

As we look forward to a joyful, restful and prayerful festive season, let’s take a moment to thank Our God for the change and bright future that is soon coming.

Christmas time is loving and giving time. To love is to give.

This Christmas, it’s time to give and love from the deep vaults and inner chambers of our homes and hearts .

Things are hard! Life is tough in Zimbabwe.

United in our diversity, may we take this moment to remember all the suffering we have painfully endured, also sending our deepest love to the deprived in our society including the political prisoners like @JobSikhala1, the

MRP members.

Also honouring victims of politics and violent murders. And not forgetting their families.

This suffering must serve as an urgent reminder that Change is much needed and inevitable in our country. Freedom must come!-A New Great Zimbabwe #ForEveryone is national necessity.

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed and memorable festive season.

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

