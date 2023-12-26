Who Killed Tongogara Same Day Mnangagwa Wanted To Kill Mugabe According To Unchallenged State-House Report?

Gen Tongogara was killed today barely 3 years after a little known Rhodesian prison-early release-man called Emmerson Mnangagwa had infiltrated ZANLA army structures after bedding his (Tongogara's) sister, and on that same day, ZANU President, Robert Mugabe was set to be killed…

By Farai D Hove | The death of Gen Josiah Tongogara on December 26, 1979, remains a highly debated and mysterious event in the history of Zimbabwe. At the time, Tongogara, the ZANLA army commander, was a key figure in the country’s struggle for independence. The circumstances surrounding his demise are clouded with intrigue, implicating Emmerson Mnangagwa, a relatively unknown figure at the time, in a plot that allegedly involved infiltrating ZANLA army structures after developing a relationship with Tongogara’s sister.

According to Grace Mugabe, the wife of ZANU President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa was suspected of orchestrating a conspiracy not only against Tongogara but also against Mugabe himself on that fateful day. Mnangagwa’s purported involvement raises questions about the complex political dynamics within ZANU and the broader struggle for independence.

Oppah Muchinguri, who was accompanying Tongogara in Mozambique, has added to the suspicions by expressing doubts about the circumstances of the general’s death during their journey back to Zimbabwe. Muchinguri’s statements contribute to the ongoing speculation surrounding Tongogara’s demise.

The central figure in Mugabe’s suspicions regarding Tongogara’s death appears to be Mnangagwa. However, it is crucial to approach historical accounts with a critical lens, considering the absence of concrete evidence and the potential influence of political motivations. The intricacies of power struggles and internal dynamics within liberation movements often lead to differing narratives and interpretations of historical events.

The unresolved questions surrounding Gen Tongogara’s death underscore the challenges in unraveling the complexities of political intrigues during periods of intense struggle for independence. As Zimbabwe’s history continues to be examined and reassessed, the mystery surrounding Tongogara’s demise serves as a reminder of the intricate and sometimes elusive nature of historical truths in the realm of political upheavals.

