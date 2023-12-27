Chamisa Outshines Day-Dreaming Tshabangu

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Change Champion in Chief, Nelson Chamisa has refuted accusations raised by party activist Sengezo Tshabangu regarding the alleged mismanagement of funds received from the European Union (EU) during the 2023 harmonized elections.

Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC’s interim secretary general, alleged that the party has failed to account for over US$2 million received from the EU.

He made the allegations when he appeared on the Asakhe Online program, The Breakfast Club, recently.

Tshabangu also said he would be sending a letter to Chamisa, demanding accountability for the alleged money.

However, Chamisa denied the allegations, stating that the party did not receive such funds from the EU. He posted on X:

Integrity matters! We received no cent from the EU. And we are proud of the support from the Citizens particularly those in the diaspora.

They have to this day, carried the burden to free our country from dictatorship!

In raising the allegations, Tshabangu revealed that his group has opened a parallel CCC bank account. He said, as quoted by CITE:

The party already has an existing account, but there are criminals around the president who opened that account without the knowledge of the appointed treasurer. It’s a pseudo account.

We had to appoint an acting treasurer to facilitate the opening of the account that we are now using.

The party fears accountability. We know for a fact they received money from the European Union, over US$2 million which was intended to pay the polling agents, food and other election-related amenities so that the election costs would be met. But up to date, our polling agents are not yet paid.

We know that the money was disbursed but we do not know where it went. We are going to be writing to the president of the party soon, seeking accountability.

We are putting the house in order. We need to establish who received the money and what it was used for. One of the recipients needs to account for that money.

Tshabangu seized control of CCC from Chamisa with the help of State institutions such as the Parliament and the Courts.

He has since declared that he will receive State funds for CCC under the Political Parties Finance Act although he was unknown by the majority of CCC supporters before he embarked on the infamous recalls of the party’s elected representatives in October.

