Four Die Of Suspected Cyanide Poisoning

MT DARWIN

Last week four people died and the fifth is critically ill due to suspected chemical poisoining ie, cynade or mercury at Arcardia village in Mt Darwin.

A male individual came from Mukaradzi mining area of Arcardia village sick, complaining of chest pains, difficulties in breathing as well as vomiting .

He died the following day and 3 people including Sahwira the village head and his sister who directly came in contact with the deceased during the funeral and burial, all died the following day.

The fourth person who also directly came in contact with the first deceased is the one critically ill.

The Mt Darwin CPU Committee was convened to see how the public can be protected.

@PoliceZimbabwe have since displaced miners at Mukaradzi until further notice ,to allow for investigations.

Police and Health Authorities are working hand in glove on the issue whilst EMA has been assigned to do assessments on Cynade spillages at Mukaradzi mine, and other mining areas in the district as a matter of urgency.

Source : Nick Mangwana

