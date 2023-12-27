Jah Prayzah In Soft Porn Music Video

By Showbiz Reporter- Jah Prayzah’s newly released music video has caused an outcry among Zimbabweans who feel it goes against the southern African country’s cultural norms.

The musician, also known as Mukudzeyi Mukombe’s new music video for “Walletically” was uploaded on YouTube on Christmas Day and garnered over 78,600 views in less than 24 hours.

Some critics argue that the explicit content, featuring scantily clad women throughout the video, is unnecessary for the song’s appreciation.

Here are some reactions to the controversial video:

Nyaradzai Gumbonzvanda expressed concern about the video’s impact on Jah Prayzah’s fan base, stating, “He is losing his fan base with this bad video.

I could not listen to the lyrics thereafter! This video commodifies women’s bodies.”

Skilled Rebhara simply remarked, “that Jah prayzah video eish.”

Chofamba commented on the explicit nature of the video, advising Jah Prayzah against delving into the realm of soft pornography, saying, “You’re a gifted artiste; you don’t need to jump into the pool of soft pornography. You really don’t.”

Liberty Mushunje lamented the shift from clean music to nudity in the industry, expressing, “The era of clean music is fading away, it is now nudity and cursing.”

