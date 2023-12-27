Mnangagwa Suddenly Pleads for Peace, When He’s The One At War Even With His Own Family Since 1950 – 2023

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Plea for Peace and Unity: A Contrast to a History of Alleged Conflict and Division

Harare, Zimbabwe – By Farai D Hove | President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent appeals for peace and unity are being critically examined against a backdrop of serious, detailed allegations suggesting a pattern of personal and political conflict extending over decades.

Allegations of Personal and National Conflict

Mnangagwa’s history since his arrival in Mozambique from Zambia (1975-1977) is marred with accusations of divisive actions and personal betrayals, contrasting sharply with his current rhetoric of unity.

Grace Mugabe’s Accusation

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe made a striking accusation against Mnangagwa, linking him to plots against her husband. “He wanted to kill the president, he was working with white people when he told the president to go to Mozambique saying the whites want to kill you. ‘The President was ordered by Nyerere, Robert go back home!, I said go back home,'” she alleged.

Cde Karen Kazingizi’s Testimony

Cde Karen Kazingizi, a respected war veteran, disputed Mnangagwa’s role in the liberation struggle. “Emmerson Mnangagwa didn’t fight in the liberation struggle, he was only handpicked by Robert Mugabe to displace and divide real fighters,” she stated, undermining his claims of being a freedom fighter.

Cde Karen Kazingizi's Testimony

Allegations of Infiltration and Division

Mnangagwa’s actions in Mozambique have been characterized by allegations of infiltration and division. In 1975, he was accused of engaging in a relationship with Josiah Tongogara’s sister, a move seen as a strategic manipulation. Later, in 1977, he was implicated in efforts to divide ZANU leadership.

The Death of Josiah Tongogara

Adding to the gravity of these allegations is the 1979 assassination of Josiah Tongogara, an event in which Mnangagwa’s involvement has been speculated upon but never proven.

Diana Mnangagwa’s Personal Account

His sister, Diana Mnangagwa, recounted a personal and disturbing story from their past in the 1940s. “He made me eat snake poison, and I ended up assaulting him, biting him at the forehead.

Diana Mnangagwa's Personal Account

That’s why he has a mark on his nose to this day,” she claimed, shedding light on a troubled family history.

Destruction of ZANU PF Structures

From 1980 to 2019, Mnangagwa is alleged to have played a significant role in the dismantling of ZANU PF structures, a claim that stands in stark contrast to his current position as a unifier.

Tongogara’s death.

The death of Gen Josiah Tongogara on December 26, 1979, remains a highly debated and mysterious event in the history of Zimbabwe. At the time, Tongogara, the ZANLA army commander, was a key figure in the country’s struggle for independence. The circumstances surrounding his demise are clouded with intrigue, implicating Emmerson Mnangagwa, a relatively unknown figure at the time, in a plot that allegedly involved infiltrating ZANLA army structures after developing a relationship with Tongogara’s sister.

According to Grace Mugabe, the wife of ZANU President Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa was suspected of orchestrating a conspiracy not only against Tongogara but also against Mugabe himself on that fateful day. Mnangagwa’s purported involvement raises questions about the complex political dynamics within ZANU and the broader struggle for independence.

Oppah Muchinguri, who was accompanying Tongogara in Mozambique, has added to the suspicions by expressing doubts about the circumstances of the general’s death during their journey back to Zimbabwe. Muchinguri’s statements contribute to the ongoing speculation surrounding Tongogara’s demise.

The central figure in Mugabe’s suspicions regarding Tongogara’s death appears to be Mnangagwa. However, it is crucial to approach historical accounts with a critical lens, considering the absence of concrete evidence and the potential influence of political motivations. The intricacies of power struggles and internal dynamics within liberation movements often lead to differing narratives and interpretations of historical events.

The unresolved questions surrounding Gen Tongogara’s death underscore the challenges in unraveling the complexities of political intrigues during periods of intense struggle for independence. As Zimbabwe’s history continues to be examined and reassessed, the mystery surrounding Tongogara’s demise serves as a reminder of the intricate and sometimes elusive nature of historical truths in the realm of political upheavals.

Mnangagwa’s Unity and Peace Advocacy

Despite these detailed allegations, Mnangagwa continues to advocate for unity and peace. “May this festive season bring peace, unity, and prosperity to our nation,” he recently stated, calling for national cohesion.

As Zimbabwe contemplates its future, the significant gap between Mnangagwa’s public appeals and the detailed, unaddressed allegations of his past actions presents a complex challenge. Understanding the true nature of the President’s history is crucial as the nation pursues its path towards Vision 2030, with these allegations casting a long shadow over his leadership and the country’s prospects for genuine unity and peace.

