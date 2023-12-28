Educational Boost At Chikurubi Female Prison, Courtesy of Siboniwe Foundation

By James Gwati- In a commendable initiative, the Siboniwe Foundation Trust has generously contributed a significant collection of educational materials to female inmates at Chikurubi Female Prison.

The donation includes many academic books, a projector, a laptop, and a projection screen.

Expressing gratitude for this thoughtful gesture, Harare Metropolitan Province Acting Officer Commanding Assistant Commissioner George Mutimbanyoka emphasised the transformative impact the donated items could have on incarcerated individuals.

“We should not remain the same after receiving these books, and therefore we have every reason to show our appreciation. My message to the beneficiaries is; take education seriously and make use of these textbooks. An educated folk has a deep reasoning capacity which propels him or her to greater heights in all spheres of life. Notwithstanding that, such an individual is well respected in society which can drive our nation to a competitive level,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their education seriously and make the most of the textbooks provided.

Assistant Commissioner Mutimbanyoka highlighted the profound impact of education on reasoning capacity and personal development, emphasising its role in earning respect within society and contributing to national competitiveness.

Commending the Siboniwe Foundation Trust for their goodwill gesture, Assistant Commissioner Mutimbanyoka urged them to continue their impactful work, stressing that rehabilitating offenders is a collective responsibility beyond the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS).

Following the handover ceremony, the inmates enjoyed a brief respite, showcasing their dancing skills at a small party the Siboniwe Foundation Trust organised.

