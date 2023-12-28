FIFA Hits Black Stars With Fine

FIFA has hit Ghana with a fine as the West African country is preparing to take part in the 2023 Afcon.

The Black Stars have received the penalty following a pitch invasion incident during their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Madagascar in November.

According to a statement by Ghana FA, the football body has been fined 5,000 Swiss Francs (about $6,000).

The statement reads: “The Disciplinary Committee of FIFA has imposed a fine of Five Thousand Swiss Francs on Ghana for breach of Article 17 & 58 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code 2023 Edition.

“According to FIFA, there was an intruder into the pitch of play after the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.

“The sanction also adds that there were unapproved and unaccredited number of people inside the inner perimeter, some of whom joined the players to celebrate Inaki Williams’s winning goal in the closing stages of the game.”

Ghana will take part at the 2023 Afcon scheduled for Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

The Black Stars are in Group B along with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.-Soccer24 News

