Government Shifts Schools Opening Date

The government has decided to postpone the opening of the first schools term by 24 hours, shifting from the initial date of 8 January to 9 January. This adjustment aims to provide parents with additional time to prepare for the reopening of schools.

The announcement was made by

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr. Torerai Moyo, during a press conference held in Harare on Wednesday.

Form One students are being advised to travel on the 7th of January for their orientation to their respective schools. Other boarding school students are to travel on the 8th of January to settle in before schools officially open the next day.

Source : iHarare.com

