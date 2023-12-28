Govt Threatens Schools Over Uniform Sales

Spread the love

Government Cracks Down on Schools’ Uniform Monopolies.

By Dorrothy Moyo | The government has issued a stern warning to schools enforcing a monopoly on the sale of school uniforms. In a bold move to protect parents and guardians from undue pressure, the government will enforce Statutory Instrument 1 of 2000 against any school compelling the purchase of uniforms exclusively from the school’s own supply.

At a press conference, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo emphasized that schools should not coerce parents into buying uniforms solely from them, especially when more affordable options are available elsewhere. “It is illegal for any school to demand students and parents to purchase school uniforms at those respective schools,” Minister Moyo stated, underscoring the legal rights of parents to choose where they buy uniforms.

Parents who have been pressured into buying from their child’s school have been urged to report such incidents. The government is prepared to take serious action against non-compliant schools, invoking the full weight of the law.

Alongside this announcement, Minister Moyo clarified the opening dates for schools in the first term of 2024, stating schools will commence on January 9. He also addressed confusion over the dates, particularly for Form One learners who are expected to begin orientation at boarding schools on January 7.

In a further move to ease the burden on parents, Minister Moyo advised schools against insisting on fee payments exclusively in US dollars, citing the country’s multi-currency regime. This policy allows parents to pay in any currency, aligning with guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Lastly, the minister touched upon the recent completion of the education curriculum review, indicating that the results, including decisions on the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA), will be made public post-Cabinet approval next year. This comprehensive approach by the government marks a significant step towards ensuring fairness and flexibility in the country’s educational system.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...