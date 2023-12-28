Kaitano Tembo Sacked

Spread the love

Kaitano Tembo has been sacked by his South African top-flight side Richards Bay on Christmas Day.

Tembo’s sacking comes after a poor run at the club which saw him securing only four victories out of 18 games.

The Zimbabwean gaffer took the reins ahead of the 2023/24 season.

He has been replaced by Vusimuzi Vilakazi on an interim basis until further notice.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the release of the Head Coach Mr. Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect,” the official statement read.

“The Club would like to thank the coach for his contribution during this season. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

“Senior Coach Mr. Vusi Vilakazi will take over the first team until further notice.”

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...