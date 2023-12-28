Mliswa Parades Half Of His 18 Children

By James Gwati- Former Norton MP Temba Mliswa celebrated the Christmas holiday in grand style, sharing joyous moments with his children.

In captivating photos posted on his X account Thursday, the outspoken politician expressed gratitude to his children and their mothers.

“Great kids that I have Much gratitude to the mothers also. Surrounded by such kids I feel blessed. This is what fuels me to work harder and aspire for more. Equally loved, beautiful and unique each in their own way. Mind you this is only half the number,” he posted.

Mliswa claims to have fathered over 18 children with more than 10 women. He said he pays US$25,000 in school fees per term.

Despite his bachelor status, Mliswa hinted at plans for more children, keeping an open mind about settling down when the right time comes.

The firebrand legislator, known for his political journey’s ups and downs, continues to make headlines both in and out of the political arena.

