Mnangagwa’s Naked Lies Exposed

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is actually rewarding looters, according to Zimbabwe Freedom of Expression.

The organisation further argues the corrupt have never been punished in the country.

See statement below :

Zimbabwe is now more corrupt than Nigeria because Corruption in Zimbabwe is NEVER punished.

It’s actually rewarded.

BTW @WFP_Zimbabwe not @ZANUPF_Official is feeding Zimbabweans.

Happy Holidays people

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...