Chamisa Chills With His Elders In Gutu

Spread the love

By James Gwati -The dynamic Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), leader Nelson Chamisa has taken a respite from the political hustle to spend quality time with his family in his Gutu rural home.

The youthful opposition president shared heartwarming pictures on his social media platforms Friday, capturing moments with his father, uncle, and other relatives.

Expressing gratitude for the abundant rains blessing Gutu, Chamisa conveyed warm festive wishes to fellow Zimbabweans while complaining about the poor communication network caused by the Zanu PF government’s failure to maintain social amenities and infrastructure.

Chamisa, with a rich background in democratic struggle, has been at the forefront of challenging the status quo in Zimbabwe.

Rising through the political ranks, he has faced numerous obstacles in pursuing a better future for the nation.

Next year, Chamisa vowed to reorganize the CCC, which has faced infiltration by the ruling Zanu PF party, employing tactics such as utilizing individuals like Sengeso Tshabangu to disrupt its internal dynamics.

Undeterred, the CCC President plans to confront Zanu PF head-on, striving to restore glory to the Zimbabwean people, whose happiness continues to be undermined by the ruling party’s actions.

As Chamisa takes this momentary break, his unwavering commitment to the democratic struggle remains evident, foreshadowing a determined return to the political arena to pursue positive change for the nation.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...