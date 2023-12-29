Former MDC Alliance Youth Leader Blocked 🚫

Spread the love

Former MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Tererai Sithole was left infuriated after being blocked from following the Citizens Coalition for Change.

Sithole has crossed path with pro-Chamisa CCC members after exonerating the now Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume who was being accused of working with Zanu PF and Tshabangu.

Mafume was elected Harare Mayor despite CCC preferring one Elvis Ruzani who polled 15 votes to the winner’s 22.

Posting on X, Sithole had this to say:

CCC is currently going through a turbulent phase following a spate of recalls spearheaded by self-styled Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu has recalled CCC legislators and councillors in a move that has benefitted Zanu PF which gained the much needed two thirds majority.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...