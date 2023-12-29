Frank Makarati To Join Moroka Swallows?

Spread the love

Another Dynamos player is reportedly set to undergo trials at a South African top-flight side.

After Emmanuel Paga, whose contract is expiring this month, crossed the Limpopo to undergo assessment at Polokwane City, it has emerged that Dembare captain Frank Makarati will follow suit.

According to FarPost.co.za, the defender is set for trials at Moroka Swallows.

The publication also claims that there are also three clubs from South Africa that have enquired about the player.

However, it’s Swallows that have managed to win the race to assess Mukarati first.

The defender, along with Paga, played key roles in Dynamos’ Chibuku Super Cup title triumph.-Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...