Gold Mafia Kingpin Simon Rudland Spotted at Vice President Chiwenga’s Wedding

By A Correspondent| Simon Rudland, a notorious figure in the gold smuggling underworld, was seen attending the wedding ceremony of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. This revelation has raised eyebrows, especially considering Rudland’s alleged involvement in illegal gold activities and his close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as exposed in the recent Gold Mafia documentary aired by Al Jazeera.

The presence of Simon Rudland at Vice President Chiwenga’s wedding has sparked speculation and fueled debates on the interconnected web of political and criminal alliances in Zimbabwe.

Rudland, known for his alleged involvement in the illicit gold trade together with Scott Sakupwanya, Ewan McMillan and many others has an intricate relationship with the country’s corridors of power.

Rudland’s name featured in the Gold Mafia documentary, where he was fingered and named for his role in the illegal gold trade.

The documentary laid bare his close connections to President Mnangagwa, leaving many questioning the extent of these ties and the implications for Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

The attendance of Rudland at the Vice President’s wedding is causing political ripples, with citizens expressing concerns over the apparent intertwining of criminal elements and high-ranking government officials.

Critics argue that this association undermines the government’s commitment to eradicating corruption and illicit activities,

