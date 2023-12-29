Mafume Inspires His Bulawayo Counterpart David Coltart

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a notable display of cross-city inspiration, newly elected Mayor of the City of Harare, Councilor Jacob Mafume, has already left an indelible mark on his Bulawayo counterpart, Mayor David Coltart.

The impact was revealed when Coltart openly acknowledged drawing inspiration from Mafume’s recently shared end-of-year report.

The City of Harare’s official Twitter account shared a snapshot of Mafume presenting the city’s comprehensive end-of-year report.

Responding to the post, Mayor Coltart expressed his admiration, stating, “Well done. This will inspire me to do likewise next year.”

The exchange between the two mayors underscores the collaborative spirit emerging among Zimbabwe’s municipal leaders.

Coltart, who has energetically commenced his responsibilities as the Mayor of the City of Bulawayo, seems poised to replicate the transparency and diligence demonstrated by Mayor Mafume in the coming year.

This cross-pollination of ideas and practices between the mayors reflects a positive trend in Zimbabwean local governance, as leaders from different cities find inspiration in each other’s initiatives.

It remains to be seen how this exchange of ideas will contribute to the continued development and improvement of municipal governance in both Harare and Bulawayo.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...