Mnangagwa Grabs SADC Chairmanship?

By A Correspondent

A Zanu PF Varakashi platform has announced that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the SADC chairperson with effect from January 1 2024.

Analysts are sceptical of Mr Mnangagwa’s appointment saying it will all but endorse the Zanu PF leader who stands accused of stealing the August 23 polls.

Zanu PF’s Team Varakashi boasted on Thursday :

“President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will be SADC chair starting 1 January, our President is ready to take up the post and take the regional bloc to another level.”

There are more questions than answers as observers wonder whether Mr Mnangagwa will then nail himself or he will take advantage of the said appointment to spruce up his battered political image.

There is no doubt that Varakashi are desperate to please their handlers by portraying Mr Mnangagwa as a political saint.

